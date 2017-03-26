Philadelphia Flyers: In search of fai...

Philadelphia Flyers: In search of faith, hope and clarity

Well, folks, faith in a playoff appearance is really gone, after another great effort and out playing their opponent but nothing to show for it the Philadelphia Flyers end their road trip in the state of Pennsylvania at the house that Sydney Crosby built. The game in Columbus was theirs to be had, along with approximately 30 other losses throughout the season.

