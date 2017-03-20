Philadelphia Flyers Expansion Outlook: Andrew MacDonald
Let's start with Andrew MacDonald's outlook, The perception is the Flyers will leave Andrew MacDonald unprotected, hoping the Vegas Golden Knights won't be turned off by his massive $5 million cap hit over the next three seasons. Don't expect the Golden Knights to grab the overpaid defenseman who spent time in the minors last season before finishing the year in Philadelphia.
