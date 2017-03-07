Philadelphia Flyers Daily: Road Trip Has Major Playoff Implications

The Philadelphia Flyers are entering their biggest road trip of this season, starting off in Buffalo Tuesday night, followed by a trip into Canada Thursday, facing a young Toronto Maple Leafs squad before heading to the Boston Gardens Saturday. Buffalo were big winners back on January 10th at the Key Bank Center beating a slumping Flyers team, scoring three unanswered goals in the second frame on route to a 4-1 win.

