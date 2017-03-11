Philadelphia Flyers Daily: Mason Star...

Philadelphia Flyers Daily: Mason Starts Must Win Game

Read more: Broad Street Buzz

I hate to say it,but after Thursday night's performance it's do or die time for the Philadelphia Flyers'. Steve Mason gets the start in goal following a night off in Toronto, Mason who has gained the Flyers points in his last four starts while posting a 1.45 goals-against average and .945 save percentage.

