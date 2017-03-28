Philadelphia Flyers Daily: Building M...

Philadelphia Flyers Daily: Building Momentum, Live Stream

The Philadelphia Flyers enter Tuesday as game winners of three of their last five games and two of their last three games played. Following a .500 road trip, our Philadelphia Flyers are back at home at the Wells Fargo Center taking on a playoff-bound Senators' team.

