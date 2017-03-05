PETA slams Pittsburgh Penguins for using live penguins as pregame entertainment
The Pittsburgh Penguins are introduced before an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Heinz Field against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. PETA criticized the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins in letter over the team's use of penguins for its pregame entertainment before the team took the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers in a game at Heinz Field last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC