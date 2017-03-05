PETA slams Pittsburgh Penguins for us...

PETA slams Pittsburgh Penguins for using live penguins as pregame entertainment

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

The Pittsburgh Penguins are introduced before an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Heinz Field against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. PETA criticized the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins in letter over the team's use of penguins for its pregame entertainment before the team took the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers in a game at Heinz Field last month.

Chicago, IL

