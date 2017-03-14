Next chance for Devils' will come vs. Flyers

Next chance for Devs' to snap skid will come vs. Flyers NHL opts to postpone Tuesday night's game against Jets at Prudential Center because of blizzard Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nkCWQK Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason in action during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Devils' next chance to snap their season-long, 10-game losing streak will now come on Thursday night against the Flyers at Prudential Center and perhaps that's promising given they've swept the first two games this season from their Metropolitan Division rival by an aggregate, 8-1.

