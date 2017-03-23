NCAA hockey bracket 2017: Preview, schedule, TV, streaming, scores
The 2017 NCAA hockey tournament kicks off this weekend with 16 teams vying for four spots in the Frozen Four , which will be held in Chicago in two weeks. Four Flyers prospects will be in action, and with the entire tournament on national TV, you'll have the opportunity to see them -- in some cases for the first time all year.
