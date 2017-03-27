Monday Morning Fly By: Heading back home for the home stretch

Here's your recap from last night's win ... * ... and here's the recap from Saturday's snoozer of a 1-0 loss in Columbus, in which the Flyers nearly doubled up the Jackets in shots but still lost because that's a thing they do. * Elsewhere in hockeyland, the Frozen Four is set, featuring Merrick Madsen's Harvard Crimson as well as Minnesota-Duluth, Notre Dame, and Denver: [ SBNation ] * Union forward Mike Vecchione, former teammate of one Shayne Gostisbehere and past attendee of Flyers development camp, saw his college career end this past weekend.

