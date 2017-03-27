Mike Vecchione one of 3 Hobey Baker finalists; Flyers on his short list
Union's Mike Vecchione looks on during the third period of an NCAA men's college hockey Frozen Four tournament game against Minnesota, Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Philadelphia. Mike Vecchione, the speedy Union College center who has a good chance to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top collegiate player, has the Flyers on the short list of teams he is still considering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC