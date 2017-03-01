Mark Streit recalls his one hour as member of Lightning
Veteran D Mark Streit laughed Friday when asked to recall his roughly one hour as a member of the Lightning. Streit, 39, was acquired by Tampa Bay just before Wednesday's trade deadline in the Valtteri Filppula deal with the Flyers.
Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
