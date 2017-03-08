Kings' Jake Muzzin fined $2,000 for embellishment

Jake Muzzin's rocky 2016-17 season continued Friday, when the NHL fined him $2,000 for an embellishment incident during the Kings' loss March 4 to the Vancouver Canucks at Staples Center, his second offense this season. Muzzin was fined under NHL Rule 64, which is designed to catch players who "repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.