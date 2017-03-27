Jordan Weal has injected life into Fl...

Jordan Weal has injected life into Flyers' stale attack

The most pleasant surprise of the Flyers season, arguably, has been the emergence of winger Jordan Weal since he was promoted from the Phantoms in February. Granted, the sample size has been small, but Weal has been so impressive that it seems like a no-brainer that the Flyers - who need all the offensive help they can get - will sign him before the expansion draft.

Chicago, IL

