Jets' win streak at 3 after 3-2 win over Flyers

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault , Blake Wheeler , Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry celebrate after Perreault scored against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. less Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault , Blake Wheeler , Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry celebrate after Perreault scored against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game ... more Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas hits Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.