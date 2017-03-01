Goodbye, Steve Mason: Did Michal Neuvirth's new contract end a Flyer career?
Will he be in tandem with Anthony Stolarz next year? Will he be exposed in June's expansion draft? Will the Flyers sign another goaltender this summer? But while those questions around Neuvirth persist as we look at the Flyers goaltending situation moving forward, one apparent reality is that Steve Mason is no longer part of that future. The writing was probably on the wall for a while here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC