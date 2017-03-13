Game Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets a...

Game Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

Tonight, the Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Philadelphia Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love for the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Blue Jackets enter on the heels of a dreadful game on Saturday night that saw the team cough up 5 unanswered goals in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres , saw Ryan Murray break his hand while blocking a shot just 1:44 into his return from another injury, and Cam Atkinson require 17 stitches in his left shoulder after he was stepped on by Marcus Foligno in a scrum in the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC