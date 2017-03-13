Game Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

Tonight, the Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Philadelphia Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love for the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Blue Jackets enter on the heels of a dreadful game on Saturday night that saw the team cough up 5 unanswered goals in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres , saw Ryan Murray break his hand while blocking a shot just 1:44 into his return from another injury, and Cam Atkinson require 17 stitches in his left shoulder after he was stepped on by Marcus Foligno in a scrum in the corner.

