Friday Morning Fly By: Is Dale Weise elite??
* The Flyers, bless their hearts, will never stop telling you that they think the team can make the playoffs: [ CSN Philly ] * Oskar Lindblom is doing lots of Good Things as he and Brynas head to the SHL semi-finals: [ Sons of Penn ] * Mike Vecchione, who was named a Hobey Baker finalist, is still making his decision and is still considering the Flyers: [ Philly.com ] * Is Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk already among the NHL's biggest villains? Who else makes that list? There's a Flyer on it! You may or may not be shocked to see which one it is! [ Sportsnet ] * Is it too soon to re-draft the 2016 first round? Absolutely, it is, but let's see what it may look like anyways: [ The Hockey News ] * Previewing the team that WILL LOSE to the USWNT tonight as Women's World Championships get underway in Michigan: [ Pension Plan Puppets ] * Turns out the Flyers broke Erik Karlsson on Tuesday, ... (more)
