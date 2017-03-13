Flyers' special teams are dismal, as ...

Flyers' special teams are dismal, as are the team's playoff chances

19 hrs ago

They have lost three straight games, all by one goal if you exclude empty-netters, and their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. "We're playing for our season right now and we're in every game and just can't find a way to get the points," captain Claude Giroux said after the Flyers' latest deflating defeat, Monday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

