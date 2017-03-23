Flyers score 4 goals in third, beat Penguins 6-2
Philadelphia Flyers' Valtteri Filppula returns to the bench after his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Philadelphia Flyers' Valtteri Filppula returns to the bench after his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
