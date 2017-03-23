Flyers score 4 goals in third, beat Penguins 6-2
Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia's four-goal third period and the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday night. Jordan Weal scored his fifth goal in the first period and Valtteri Filppula his ninth in the second, then the Flyers broke it open in the third.
