Flyers' Bellemare emotional about getting an 'A'
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, the Flyers' fourth-line center who is one of the few France-born players to ever reach the NHL, became emotional as he talked about being named an alternate captain Thursday. "Obviously, I'm proud," he said.
