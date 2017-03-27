Flyers 6*, Islanders 3 (*EN): Five goal first for Philly likely sinks Isles season
Well folks, if this wasn't the eulogy, consider it the last rites: the 2016-17 New York Islanders may not be dead yet but ain't no way they're coming back from this. Thomas Hickey keeps getting healthy scratched for some reason, though it's possible he's still nursing the injury that kept him out a couple weeks back in January.
