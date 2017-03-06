Five things to know today about the F...

Five things to know today about the Flyers as they prepare for Sabres

23 hrs ago

Five things to know today about the Flyers , who continue their critical road trip in Buffalo on Tuesday: Jordan Weal and Valtteri Filppula are both "even" and are the only Flyers who do not have negative plus-minus ratings. Thanks to the Islanders' 5-2 loss in Calgary on Sunday, the Flyers remained three points behind the Isles for the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot.

