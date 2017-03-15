Five Philadelphia Flyers Named To Brandon Wheat Kings All-Time Team
The five Philadelphia Flyers that have been named to the Brandon Wheat Kings all-time team roster includes forwards Brian Propp and Brayden Schenn, defensemen Brad McCrimmon, Ivan Provorov and goaltender Ron Hextall. Brian Propp is the all-time point leader in Wheat Kings history scoring 219 goals and 292 assists and collecting a total of 511 points in three seasons before being drafted 14th overall by the Flyers in 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC