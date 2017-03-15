Five Philadelphia Flyers Named To Bra...

Five Philadelphia Flyers Named To Brandon Wheat Kings All-Time Team

The five Philadelphia Flyers that have been named to the Brandon Wheat Kings all-time team roster includes forwards Brian Propp and Brayden Schenn, defensemen Brad McCrimmon, Ivan Provorov and goaltender Ron Hextall. Brian Propp is the all-time point leader in Wheat Kings history scoring 219 goals and 292 assists and collecting a total of 511 points in three seasons before being drafted 14th overall by the Flyers in 1979.

