Fans rip Flyers Dave Hakstol for supporting U.S. women's team's fair pay fight
Flyers coach Dave Hakstol posted a tweet over the weekend backing the U.S. women's hockey team in its fight to get paid fairly by USA Hockey : I support the the women of the US National Team who are fighting for equitable support-competitors/role models #BeBoldForChange I don't support your decision to keep playing Andrew Macdonald and you destroying the creativity of Travis Konecny @hakstol2 @hakstol2 @BroadStHockey you can't coach in a city like Philadelphia and keep playing someone like A MAC, and keep your job. Doesn't work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC