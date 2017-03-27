Fans rip Flyers Dave Hakstol for supp...

Fans rip Flyers Dave Hakstol for supporting U.S. women's team's fair pay fight

17 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol posted a tweet over the weekend backing the U.S. women's hockey team in its fight to get paid fairly by USA Hockey : I support the the women of the US National Team who are fighting for equitable support-competitors/role models #BeBoldForChange I don't support your decision to keep playing Andrew Macdonald and you destroying the creativity of Travis Konecny @hakstol2 @hakstol2 @BroadStHockey you can't coach in a city like Philadelphia and keep playing someone like A MAC, and keep your job. Doesn't work.

Chicago, IL

