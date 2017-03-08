Expansion Draft Guess

Expansion Draft Guess

Since the trade deadline has passed, we have a pretty good idea of what players the Flyers are going to have heading into the expansion draft, I'm trying to decide who to protect and it's mostly straightforward from the Flyers perspective but trying to guess the value of these players to Vegas could be tough. So here is who I think they protect and what Vegas may be thinking.

