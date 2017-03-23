Desperate Flyers face tough weekend c...

Desperate Flyers face tough weekend challenge

The Flyers' won the majority of the puck battles, cleared bodies in front of the net, and outhustled Minnesota throughout the night in a 3-1 road victory Thursday night. Now comes the hard part: Duplicating that impressive effort in back-to-back games this weekend in Columbus and Pittsburgh, two of the NHL's best teams.

