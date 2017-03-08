Chiefs eliminated from playoff conten...

Chiefs eliminated from playoff contentions following 4-0 loss to Everett

22 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Carter Hart earned his eighth shutout of the season on Wednesday night as the Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips, 4-0. The loss, combined with Portland's 5-4 win over Prince George, officially eliminated the Chiefs from the WHL Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

