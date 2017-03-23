Center Mike Vecchione now free to sign; will he choose the Flyers?

Union's Mike Vecchione looks on during the third period of an NCAA men's college hockey Frozen Four tournament game against Minnesota, Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Philadelphia. Sometime in the next week, after he has some heart-to-heart talks with his parents and his agent, speedy Union senior center Mike Vecchione will sign with an NHL team as a free agent.

