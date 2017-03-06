BSH Radio #101: Does anyone think thi...

BSH Radio #101: Does anyone think this feels like a playoff team?

11 hrs ago

As the Flyers continue their long-shot postseason push, the BSH Radio crew expresses skepticism regarding their chances. The importance of player evaluation and development over the final few weeks of the season is discussed, with Kelly and Steph wanting the team to take a look at the kids once the playoffs are out of reach.

Chicago, IL

