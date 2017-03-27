Boston Bruins injuries: Frank Vatrano to miss Thursday's game...

Boston Bruins' Frank Vatrano handles the puck in front of Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas , of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017. East Longmeadow native and Bruins winger Frank Vatrano will miss Boston's game against the Dallas Stars Thursday night due to an upper-body injury.

