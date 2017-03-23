Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jack...

Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 1-0

Saturday

Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves in his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday. Bobrovsky was terrific in his NHL-leading 40th win, and Alexander Wennberg tipped in the game's only goal in the second period.

Chicago, IL

