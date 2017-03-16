AFTERMATH: Flyers beat Pens

AFTERMATH: Flyers beat Pens

Matt Cullen has been around the NHL game for the better part of the last two decades, so it should never come as a surprise when he offers some insight into why a game went the way it did. That said, I thought he hit the nail on the head when discussing the Penguins' 4-0 loss in Philadelphia tonight.

