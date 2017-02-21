What happens if the Flyers vs. Penguins outdoor game is postponed by weather?

The NHL has never had to cancel or move the date of an outdoor game due to the weather, although there have been some time changes and minor delays thanks to the elements. But what if the league's luck runs out this weekend? Speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Flyers president Paul Holmgren said that the contingency plan would push puck drop to sometime on Sunday should the game not be able to go on as scheduled on Saturday evening.

