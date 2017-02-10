Wayne Simmonds' OT goal lifts Flyers ...

Wayne Simmonds' OT goal lifts Flyers over Sharks 2-1

Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway just over a minute into overtime and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves Saturday, helping the Philadelphia Flyers end a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Ivan Provorov scored in regulation for Philadelphia.

