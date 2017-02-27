Wayne Simmonds leads Flyers to rare romp

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.