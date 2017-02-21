Video guys get key assists as Capitals beat Flyers 4-1
A big boost from the video guys and bigger shots by Evgeny Kuznetsov got the Capitals back on the winning track. Kuznetsov scored two goals, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and Washington beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.
