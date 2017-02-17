Time to break up the flawed Flyers

The Flyers are going to live in NHL infamy if they continue on their current path: They will become the first team in league history to miss the playoffs during a season in which they had a 10-game winning streak. And for those who say they'll at least get a quality first-round draft pick because of their messy season, think again.

