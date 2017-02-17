The two acts of NHL violence that actually get you in trouble
So anything that involves the stick as a weapon or that puts the health of an official in question, the NHL has under control. Everything else? Well For the first time in a long time, the Department of Player Safety delivered a reasonable verdict, suspending Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist for six games after his brutal stick to the face of Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Sunday.
