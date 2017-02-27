The Panthers are bringing the Stanley Cup to a beach near you
As part of the NHL's 100th anniversary celebration, the hallowed Cup will be in South Florida this weekend and will be available for photo opps among the kite surfers and palm trees off Fort Lauderdale beach on Friday afternoon. The NHL 100 celebration tour will kick off Thursday evening outside BB&T Center in Sunrise with a number of exhibits open to the public as well as an outdoor watch party as the Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers than night at 7. On Friday, the Cup moves east to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Promanade on the corner of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard from 3-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
