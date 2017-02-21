Sielski: Flyers have to figure out th...

Sielski: Flyers have to figure out their future

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

As they exited the visitors' locker room at Heinz Field late Saturday night, the Flyers wore the grim faces of a group of athletes beginning to recognize that they were going nowhere. Each of them looked sartorially sharp, dressed to the nines for a marquee event on the NHL calendar: an outdoor matchup against their fiercest rival, in front of more than 67,000 people freezing in a wind-whipped football stadium, all under the national spotlight of a prime-time NBC broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC