Sielski: Flyers have to figure out their future

As they exited the visitors' locker room at Heinz Field late Saturday night, the Flyers wore the grim faces of a group of athletes beginning to recognize that they were going nowhere. Each of them looked sartorially sharp, dressed to the nines for a marquee event on the NHL calendar: an outdoor matchup against their fiercest rival, in front of more than 67,000 people freezing in a wind-whipped football stadium, all under the national spotlight of a prime-time NBC broadcast.

