Senators acquire Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect Dahlen
Vancouver Canucks' Alex Burrows lines up for a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday February 19, 2017. Vancouver Canucks' Alex Burrows lines up for a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday February 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC