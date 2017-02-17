Schenn scores winner, Gostisbehere ad...

Schenn scores winner, Gostisbehere adds three assists as Flyers down Canucks 3-2

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Brayden Schenn scored the winner in the second period and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night. Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek had the other goals for Philadelphia , while Michael Neuvirth made 18 stops to get the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC