Pointless Theoretical: Brent Burns Trade Value

Despite all the attention that Mcdavid and Crosby are getting this season, I think what Brent Burns is managing is the most impressive story of the season. Leads the league in Shots, plays massive minutes, 55 points in 52 games , good corsi numbers, massive physical presence magnificent beard this guy has it all.

