Philadelphia Flyers Trade Target: Ben Bishop

With both Michal Neuvirth and Steve Mason pending UFA's this summer, will the Philadelphia Flyers look to acquire a goalie? Bishop, who is a pending UFA, is mostly likely the odd man out in Tampa with 22-year-old Vasilevskiy locked up on a 3 year deal. Over the last three seasons Ben Bishop has averaged, 2.34 GAA and .917 SV%.

