Philadelphia Flyers Taking Calls On Their Captain?

The 29 year old Giroux has scored just twice in past 25 games and still has six years left on a $66,200,000 million dollar deal which carries a annual cap hit of $8,275,000 plus a full no movement clause. Sam Carchidi of Philly.Com floated out the idea of Ron Hextall taking calls on his captain in his Friday column.

