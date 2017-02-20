Philadelphia Flyers Taking Calls On Their Captain?
The 29 year old Giroux has scored just twice in past 25 games and still has six years left on a $66,200,000 million dollar deal which carries a annual cap hit of $8,275,000 plus a full no movement clause. Sam Carchidi of Philly.Com floated out the idea of Ron Hextall taking calls on his captain in his Friday column.
