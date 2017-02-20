Philadelphia Flyers: Prospect Profile Robert Hagg
Robert Hagg a member of the Philadelphia Flyers stellar stock of defensemen prospect, has spent the last three seasons in Lehigh Valley crafting his game. A Uppsala, Sweden native Hagg left home at age 18 to pursue his goal of playing for the Philadelphia Flyers after being selected by the organization in 2013.
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
