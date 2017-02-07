Philadelphia Flyers' Prospect Lindblo...

Philadelphia Flyers' Prospect Lindblom Taking The SHL By Storm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Buzz

Philadelphia Flyers prospect, Oskar Lindblom , a 20-year-old left winger is third in scoring in Sweden's top league, collecting 16 goals and 37 points, in 41 games played. The 6'2, 196 pound winger wasn't rated in the Flyers top 10 prospects to start the season by the Hockey News, showing just how deep the Flyers' prospect pool really is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC