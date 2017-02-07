Philadelphia Flyers' Prospect Lindblom Taking The SHL By Storm

Philadelphia Flyers prospect, Oskar Lindblom , a 20-year-old left winger is third in scoring in Sweden's top league, collecting 16 goals and 37 points, in 41 games played. The 6'2, 196 pound winger wasn't rated in the Flyers top 10 prospects to start the season by the Hockey News, showing just how deep the Flyers' prospect pool really is.

