Philadelphia Flyers Prepare For Approaching Trade Deadline

Will they be buyers at the trade deadline? Or, will there be an attempt at a last ditch effort of the bloated contracts on hand? The Flyers have 7 Unrestricted Free Agents for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. The mathematical breakdown is as follows for the cap space created from each positional group: Forwards = $1,425,000, Defense = $11,375,000, Goalies = $5,725,000, Total = $18,525,000 Restricted free agents, who are arbitration eligible players and fall under the organizations ability to make a qualifying offer, are in fewer with Roman Lyubimov , Nick Cousins , Jordan Weal & Shayne Gostisbehere still under wing.

