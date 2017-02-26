Philadelphia Flyers Limp To Trade Deadline
The Flyers have gone 9-15-4 since their 10-game winning streak ended, sitting just five points back of picking in the top 5 at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. If the @NHLFlyers went ~0.379% over last 21 games, like they have in last 29, they would finish on 79pts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC